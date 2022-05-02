Austin Resource Recovery resumes large brush, bulk collection

Austin Resource Recovery is resuming large brush and bulk collection. It had temporarily suspended the service in February 2022 due to staffing shortages.

Starting on May 2, curbside customers who missed a collection during the suspension will be the first to get bulk pickup.

Customers will receive a notification postcard via mail a couple of weeks before their next collection.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to view their calendar of scheduled services online or by downloading the Austin Recycles app.

ARR says its curbside customers can download the for their Apple or Android device. The app allows customers to receive reminders about their regular trash, recycling, compost, and other curbside collections, alerts about collection delays or service interruptions, and schedule appointments at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center.

Residents seeking alternatives to their regular curbside collection may continue to drop off large brush at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant and utilize the Clothing and Housewares program for unwanted bulk items.

ARR is hiring entry-level or experienced drivers; those interested in a career with ARR may call 512-974-1980 or visit this website to learn more and apply.