Large brush, bulk collection to be suspended in Austin starting Feb. 21

Large brush and bulk collection for residential curbside customers will be suspended until further notice starting next week.

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) is suspending this service starting on Monday, Feb. 21. Any missed collection will be rescheduled once service resumes.

Customers can drop off large brush at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant if possible while service is suspended. Curbside customers are also encouraged to donate or gift unwanted bulk items in good condition or hold on to them until service resumes. Austinites may also schedule a collection through ARR’s Clothing and Housewares program at no additional charge.



ARR says its curbside customers can download the Austin Recycles App for their Apple or Android device. The app allows customers to receive reminders about their regular trash, recycling, compost, and other curbside collections, alerts about collection delays or service interruptions and schedule appointments at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center.

ARR says the suspensions are due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 and difficulty filling open vacancies.



To address these shortages, ARR is hiring entry-level and experienced drivers and has recently increased starting wages. New drivers start at $17 an hour to attract talent, with pay increases as employees progress in their roles and on-the-job commercial driver license (CDL) training. Those interested in becoming part of the ARR team may call 512-974-1980 or go online to learn more and apply.



___

MORE HEADLINES:

AFD responds to 4 significant fires in the past 24 hours

IRS Austin Tax Processing Center to stay open, will not close in 2024

Austin City Council approves external audit for city’s water utility

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter