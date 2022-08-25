Nearly 100 restaurants participating in Austin Restaurant Weeks to give back to those in need

Austin Restaurant Weeks (ARW) has returned with a long list of participating restaurants, breweries and cafés.

ARW is a two-week-long event running from Sept. 1-11 that features specially priced meals and food. Participating restaurants donate a portion of each meal to the Central Texas Food Bank.

It's easy to participate, all you have to do is dine at a participating location and choose the ARW prix fixe meal options.

According to ARW, one lunch or brunch prix fixed meal helps provide 12 meals to those in need and one prix fixed dinner provides 24-36 meals.

