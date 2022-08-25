Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 100 restaurants participating in Austin Restaurant Weeks to give back to those in need

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Restaurant Weeks (ARW) has returned with a long list of participating restaurants, breweries and cafés.

ARW is a two-week-long event running from Sept. 1-11 that features specially priced meals and food. Participating restaurants donate a portion of each meal to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Austin Restaurant Weeks at The Well

You can help support local eateries and help the Central Texas Food Bank fight hunger and feed people in need. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubuam has a look at the Austin Restaurant Weeks specials at one spot in the 2nd Street District.

It's easy to participate, all you have to do is dine at a participating location and choose the ARW prix fixe meal options. 

According to ARW, one lunch or brunch prix fixed meal helps provide 12 meals to those in need and one prix fixed dinner provides 24-36 meals.

To view a complete list of participating restaurants, click here.