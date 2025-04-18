Austin road rage incident leaves 1 man dead: APD

The Brief A man is dead following a road rage incident in Southwest Austin The incident happened on April 9 in the 6900 block of Scenic Brook Drive The 44-year-old man died from his injuries on April 18



A man was killed following a road rage incident in Southwest Austin last week, police said.

What we know:

Austin police said on April 9, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance hotshot call in the 6900 block of Scenic Brook Drive. The caller said there was a road rage incident and someone was injured.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in the middle of the road. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On April 18, police said the 44-year-old man died from his injuries.

At this time, no criminal charges are expected to be filed against the 57-year-old man involved in the road rage incident.

What we don't know:

Austin police said due to the ongoing investigation, they are not releasing the name of the man killed or the other person involved.

What you can do:

Investigators know there are other witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to contact the Austin Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.