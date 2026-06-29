Austin robbery: 3 suspects accused of injuring 7-Eleven employee, stealing alcohol

The Brief APD is looking for three suspects connected to a robbery The incident happened on May 31 at 7-Eleven at 411 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. They are accused of stealing alcohol and injuring an employee



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three robbery suspects.

They are accused of robbing and injuring a 7-Eleven employee in Central Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on May 31, around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven at 411 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Three suspects went inside the store, stole alcohol, and ran for the exit. When an employee intervened, he was tackled, causing injuries.

Suspect descriptions

The first suspect was described as a white man with a medium build, around 18–25 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words "Gutwrench," a chain necklace around his neck, and a wallet chain in his right pants pocket.

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The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, around 18–25 years old. He had a tattoo on his right forearm.

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The third suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with a thin build and around 18–25 years old.

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What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.