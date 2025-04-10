Austin, San Antonio looking to make their own "mega-region"

The Brief Two Central Texas cities are preparing for their own mega region, like Dallas-Fort Worth. The two cities are working together with all the communities in between. There are challenges with anchor cities 75 miles apart, like mobility and infrastructure.



Leaders in San Antonio and Austin met in San Marcos on Thursday afternoon to discuss how to make it work.

What we know:

Representatives from San Antonio and Austin said bringing together what both cities are good at and known for can help create a successful mega-region.

The two cities are working together with all the communities in between.

What they're saying:

"Why wouldn’t you want to be in this mega region?" Opportunity Austin CEO Ed Latson said.

Latson said the city of Austin has its strengths.

"Austin has been so strong in its growth in the tech community," Latson said.

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera with Greater SATX said the city of San Antonio has its strengths.

"San Antonio is a hub for cybersecurity, we’re also strong in manufacturing, and bioscience is actually our largest industry in San Antonio," Saucedo-Herrera said.

"I think they really complement each other and there's ways that we can work together to grow the region into a really strong Metroplex," Latson said.

"People can find affordable housing, they can raise their families where they need to raise their families, they can do all the things they want to do to live the life that they want live, we have all of it here," Commissioner Daniel said.

Challenges

Dig deeper:

There are challenges with anchor cities 75 miles apart.

"We really need to be paying attention to the mobility, the infrastructure, the resources that are going to supplement this area," Latson said.

TxDOT is working on a $3 billion project to widen I-35 by 2027. San Marcos, Buda, and Kyle have all entered into a $120 million agreement to share water resources, San Antonio has reserves up to 2070, and Austin has a 100-year water plan.

Studies show this region is expected to expand to nearly nine million people in the next 25 years.