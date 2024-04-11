Accused Austin 'serial killer' trial: Defense proposes plea deal for Raul Meza

article

The defense attorney for accused ‘serial killer’ Raul Meza, Jr. is proposing a plea deal for the murders of Gloria Lofton in 2019 and Jesse Fraga in 2023.

The deal would be for a 50-year sentence for each murder, or 100 years total.

Meza was indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 on charges of capital murder, murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to the indictment documents, the grand jury ruled that Meza strangled Lofton on May 9, 2019, while attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault.

The grand jury also ruled that Meza stabbed and strangled Fraga on May 20, 2023.

They also ruled he drove Fraga's car that same day without consent.

MORE COVERAGE

Meza was arrested in north Austin on May 29, five days after he confessed to the murders over the phone to Austin police.

Meza was previously convicted of murder over 40 years ago for the rape and death of an 8-year-old girl in south Austin.

As a part of a plea deal, Meza was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but was released on parole in 1993 after serving 11 years.

He was arrested on a parole violation in 1994, and spent the next 20 years in and out of prison.

Police described Meza as a "serial killer" upon his arrest in May.