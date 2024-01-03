Accused serial killer Raul Meza possibly linked to 2018 cold case: APD

Accused serial killer Raul Meza Jr. is in the Travis County Jail after admitting to the murder of Gloria Elizabeth Lofton, in 2019, and Jesse Fraga, in 2023.

Meza was arrested for the murder of Fraga on May 29, 2023, after he confessed to the murders over the phone to Austin police.

"Here's a serial killer that justice was not served," says former Austin police Sgt. Bruce Mills.

During the time of Meza’s arrest, he had a cell phone on him. Police were able to pull a Google account linked to that phone.

According to a search warrant the Austin Police Department filed on January 2, police are looking to obtain Meza’s Google data from Nov. 1, 2016, through May 29, 2023.

Police are searching for the account after a detective identified an APD cold case homicide from 2018 that matches the MO of Meza.

"This man's been ruining generations of lives for decades, so we're going to hopefully make it stop," says Christina Fultz, the victim's daughter.

Meza claimed to have shot two people in San Antonio from the end of 2018 to the beginning of 2019. This information is still under investigation.

The search warrant also says police believe Meza committed additional sexual assaults and murders after his supervised release in 2016.

Police also believe the data from the Google account will assist the police department in corroborating Meza as a suspect in the murder of Gloria Lofton, Jesse Fraga, and the shooting he admitted to in San Antonio, as well as additional cold case homicides.