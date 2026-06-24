Austin serial killer Raul Meza facing new charge after CSAM found on his phone: source

The Brief Austin serial killer Raul Meza potentially facing new charge related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM): source Meza is spending life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to two murders in 2024 Meza has an extensive rap sheet going back decades



Austin serial killer Raul Meza may be facing a new charge after child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, was found on his phone, a source tells FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis.

Meza is currently spending life in prison without parole after pleading guilty in 2024 to capital murder in the 2019 death of Gloria Lofton and murder in the 2023 death of Jesse Frage.

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The backstory:

Meza’s rap sheet dates back to 1975 when he shot and wounded a man in a robbery.

Meza served jail time for killing 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982. As a part of a plea deal, Meza was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but was released on parole in 1993 after serving 11 years.

He was arrested on a parole violation in 1994, and spent the next 20 years in and out of prison.

In May 2023, Meza called the Austin Police Department and admitted to killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and killing his roommate Jesse Fraga in 2023. He was arrested in north Austin five days after he confessed to the murders over the phone to Austin police.

Austin police also said at the time he gave details about a double murder he is believed to have committed in San Antonio. However, agencies later said they couldn’t find any to match the timeline Meza gave for potential murders committed there.

Investigators have previously said Meza may be responsible for a dozen murders, but last August, APD said they were no longer investigating Meza in connection with any cold cases.