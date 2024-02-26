Raul Meza: San Antonio cold case possibly connected to suspected serial killer

The San Antonio Police Department is looking into a cold case that may be connected to Raul Meza, a suspected serial killer in Travis County, according to a FOX 7 Austin source.

Meza served jail time for killing 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982, but was released on parole after serving 11 years.

In May 2023, Meza called the Austin Police Department and admitted to killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and killing his roommate Jesse Fraga last year.

Austin police said he gave details about a double murder he is believed to have committed in San Antonio.

Investigators said Meza may be responsible for a dozen murders.