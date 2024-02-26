Expand / Collapse search

Raul Meza: San Antonio cold case possibly connected to suspected serial killer

Crime and Public Safety
Cold case possibly connected to Raul Meza

The San Antonio Police Department is looking into a cold case that may be connected to Raul Meza, a suspected serial killer.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department is looking into a cold case that may be connected to Raul Meza, a suspected serial killer in Travis County, according to a FOX 7 Austin source.

Meza served jail time for killing 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982, but was released on parole after serving 11 years.

In May 2023, Meza called the Austin Police Department and admitted to killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and killing his roommate Jesse Fraga last year.

Raul Meza Jr makes court appearance

Monday, Nov. 20 was Raul Meza Jr's first court appearance since being indicted by a grand jury for the murders of Gloria Elizabeth Lofton and Jesse Fraga.

Austin police said he gave details about a double murder he is believed to have committed in San Antonio. 

Investigators said Meza may be responsible for a dozen murders.