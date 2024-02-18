Austin singles can get free tattoo cover-ups of ex's name for Valentine's Day

According to Tinder, 52 percent of tattooed singles either want to cover up or remove their ex-lover's name.

"Tinder discovered that a lot of people regret having tattoos with a significant other," said Tinder resident relationship expert and matchmaker Devyn Simone. "We also found out that 43% of singles say that dating someone with an ex-inspired tattoo is a deal breaker."

Getting a tattoo can be a painful experience and, in some cases, a painful reminder. That’s why the Tinder joined forces with several tattoo shops across the country, including No Good Tattoo in Austin, to allow singles ages 18 and up the opportunity to cover up an ex-lover’s name for free, no matter the size.

"These are some really excellent and highly qualified tattoo artists," Simone said. "That is another thing sometimes, it can really be, like, cost-prohibitive, time-prohibitive, or you don't know where to go, because there is a special artistry to covering up a tattoo."

"If it is like a giant design with a bunch of color, and it is really in there, specifically if it is well done, then it can be more complicated of a process," Emily Ng, ownder of No Good Tattoo, said. "If it is like a really faded, old tattoo that is small, it is not as difficult."

The campaign Ink Twice started this month and has now closed. To be chosen, the candidate had to provide details of the tattoo they wanted covered up, and a brief description of the story behind it.

"Were you together for years, together for months, fell in love overnight and decide to get tattoos, whatever it is," Simone said.

"It is not so surprising to me that people do have a lot of tattoos that are either of their exes or of their names, or just reminds them of them," Ng said.

Those selected will be notified for a consultation with a local tattoo artist.

"After they do a successful consultation with their designated tattoo artist, they will be able to schedule a free cover-up within a three-month period," Simone said. "We wanted to do something about that, where you don't have to feel stuck necessarily with that tattoo that you got with great intentions, but maybe isn't so relevant now."

"We are just really excited to participate," Ng said. "We have done, like, free coverups in the past for certain people, so this just feels like it fits really well with what we stand for."

The winners will be chosen on Feb. 20.