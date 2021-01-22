Austin soldier dies in non-combat related incident in Kuwait

The Department of Defense has announced the death of Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester from Austin. Manchester died supporting Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.

Officials say 34-year-old Manchester died on January 20 in Camp Arifjan in a non-combat related incident.

No further details were released but officials did say the incident is under investigation.

Manchester was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 36th Infantry Division, Camp Mabry, Texas.