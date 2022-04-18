Southeast Austin SWAT situation, police respond to barricaded person
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin.
The incident is happening in the 7300 block of Bluff Springs Road. Police say a person is barricaded inside a home.
There is no further details available at this time. People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
TUNE IN TO FOX 7 AUSTIN FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS NEWS
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter