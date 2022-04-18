Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Austin SWAT situation, police respond to barricaded person

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin.

The incident is happening in the 7300 block of Bluff Springs Road. Police say a person is barricaded inside a home.

There is no further details available at this time. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

