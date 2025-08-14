Austin Target shooting: Shooter admits to killing 3 people 'to save us all'

article

The Brief New details in the deadly Austin Target shooting An arrest affidavit reveals the shooter's confession about the shooting He admitted everything he did was wrong



New details have been released in connection with the deadly North Austin Target shooting.

Arrest papers showed 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker's confession right after the deadly shootings took place.

Ethan Nieneker's confession

"I have a confession to make. I killed a man and a baby girl today. In Target. In the Target parking lot. I shot them both, because I’m Jesus," Nieneker said after the shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, he said he did not have a mental health diagnosis. He said he had not used any drugs in the past week, or had any alcohol since August 2024.

"I realized I was Jesus, and I had to grab my gun and shoot a couple of people to save us all. I killed these people out of love, not out of hate… I realized that I had to kill a couple of people to set everyone free, so I did it. It was just random, I guess. It was like I was just trying to get anyone I could," Nieneker said.

According to Nieneker, he was given the gun by a family member.

He claimed the Target employee, Rosa, had "come at me" while Rosa was pushing shopping carts in the parking lot. However, according to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video showed Nieneker approaching Rosa from behind.

He also told police Rosa had nothing in their hands beside the shopping carts.

"I just emptied the whole clip randomly. It just seems like a random a** shooting," Nieneker said.

Rosa was the first to be shot and killed. Then, 65-year-old Adam Chow and his 4-year-old granddaughter were both shot and killed while being carjacked.

Chow tried to shield his granddaughter when the shooting happened, the arrest affidavit stated.

Chow’s wife, who was also in the car, carried their granddaughter from the vehicle and Nieneker pushed her from the vehicle. Nieneker then drove the Toyota from the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Nieneker told police he "shouldn't have shot them."

After the carjacking and shootings, Nieneker assaulted several other victims and stole a second car, causing a five-vehicle crash.

After the crash, the arrest affidavit said Nieneker removed his clothes and items in a porta potty because he felt he had to put everything he loved in a "disgusting spot."

He was then seen walking naked in the backyard of a home nearby. He was later found and arrested by police.

Nieneker admitted he knew the difference between right and wrong. He admitted everything he did was wrong, the arrest affidavit states.

Austin Target shooting: What happened?

Timeline:

Austin police say that on August 11 at around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to calls of multiple shootings at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found Rosa in the parking lot. Rosa was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chow, his wife and their 4-year-old granddaughter were also located in the parking lot.

APD says Chow and his granddaughter were pronounced dead at the scene. Chow's wife suffered only minor injuries.

Police say that the investigation found that Nieneker randomly attacked Rosa, who was a Target employee, in the parking lot.

Nieneker shot and killed Rosa while she was collecting shopping carts. Nieneker then ran to a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing as the Jeep attempted to evade the gunfire.

Police say Nieneker then ran up to a gray Toyota 4-Runner where he shot Chow as he sat in the driver seat. He then fired into the backseat, striking Chow's 4-year-old granddaughter.

Chow’s wife carried their granddaughter from the vehicle and Nieneker pushed her from the vehicle. Nieneker then drove the Toyota from the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Nieneker found a water truck parked alongside the 7800 block of Mopac Expressway. He opened the driver’s door and repeatedly assaulted the driver before pushing him out of the vehicle.

Nieneker attempted to put the truck into drive but was unable to. He then jumped out of the truck and chased a male with a pistol in his hand before running back to the stolen 4-Runner and drove off.



At approximately 2:25 p.m., APD received the call of a multiple-vehicle crash as the stolen 4-Runner crashed into a Volkswagen before landing on top of an Infiniti SUV. Nieneker exited the vehicle and went over to the Volkswagen, opened the door and repeatedly assaulted the female driver of the Volkswagen. He pushed the female driver of the Volkswagen out and then drove off.



At 2:34 p.m., a suspect matching Nieneker’s description exited the stolen Volkswagen and went up to a Waymo vehicle and attempted to break into it. This failed and Nieneker returned to the stolen Volkswagen and drove away.



At 2:37 p.m., an acquaintance known to Nieneker through bible study reported that Nieneker had thrown a brick through his residence in the 2100 block of La Casa Drive.



At 2:58 p.m., APD received the call of a naked male walking through a backyard in the 2400 block of La Casa Drive. Nieneker was observed running into a "porta potty" and then leaving on foot.

Officers located Nieneker walking naked on Montclaire Street.

Nieneker was issued commands, did not comply, was tased and taken into custody at 3:06 p.m. Officers checked the area, and the matching suspect clothing previously captured surveillance was located inside of the "porta potty".

What you can do:

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have photos, videos, or potential evidence, submit them by clicking here.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Chow and his granddaughter's family.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rosa's family.