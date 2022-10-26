Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital

The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital.

19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m.

Officers responded to the shooting on Ed Bluestein and when they arrived they learned Medina had been dropped off at a nearby hospital. Medina died later in the day.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public and ask the community to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

Information can also be provided on the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), on the new Crime Stoppers App or by at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 56th homicide of 2022.