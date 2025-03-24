Austin Tesla dealership bomb investigation; suspicious devices found

article

The Brief Suspicious devices found at North Austin Tesla dealership APD Bomb Squad called in to investigate



The Austin Police Department says it is investigating after suspicious devices were found at a Tesla dealership in North Austin.

The backstory:

Austin police say officers responded to a call at around 8:04 a.m. to a Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Highway Service Road northbound.

When the officers arrived they found suspicious devices.

The APD Bomb Squad was called in to investigate.

The devices were determined to be incendiary and were taken into police custody without incident.

What they're saying:

Austin City Council member Krista Laine's office released a statement in response to the incident. Laine represents District 6 where the dealership is located.

"This morning, APD officers responded to a call at a Tesla dealership in Northwest Austin in District 6. APD bomb squad officers determined the presence of incendiary devices and took them into police custody without incident. I am incredibly thankful to our APD officers for their prompt response to this incident and quick resolution ensuring that no one was hurt."

"I strongly condemn any action that puts the people of Austin in danger. No matter the motivation, violence of any kind is unacceptable. I am deeply relieved that no one was hurt during this incident and am in discussion with APD Chief Lisa Davis about how to ensure our residents’ protection in the case of future violent escalations."

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn posted on X about the incident:

What's next:

Police say this is in an ongoing investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.