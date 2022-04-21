Austin Parks & Rec offering bonuses for temporary summer jobs

As the city continues to face staffing shortages, Austin Parks & Recreation is now offering bonuses for summer temp positions.

Lifeguards can earn up to $1250 in bonuses, while summer camp staff can earn up to $750 in bonuses. The city says bonus qualifications criteria vary by position.

The available temporary jobs are perfect opportunities for teenagers, college students, teachers on summer break, and retirees looking for extra money, the city says.

Pay starts at $15/hour for entry-level positions and will increase with experience. According to the city, Parks & Recreation staff get paid sick leave, a free bus pass, and flexible scheduling.

To learn more or apply to one of these open positions, visit AustinTexas.gov/SummerJobs.