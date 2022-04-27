City of Austin to host annual Career Expo featuring 100+ employers

The City of Austin is hosting its annual Career Expo at Palmer Event Center from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 2.

Over 100 employers will be attending the Expo, including companies like Apple, Austin Energy and CapMetro.

The city says job seekers will have the opportunity to meet employers face-to-face, view presentations and receive job seeking tips. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.

In order to attend, job seekers must register online before May 1. Those interested in representing an employer at the Expo can click here to register.