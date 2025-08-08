VIDEO: APD looking for man who fired gun during disturbance downtown

The Brief APD investigating incident downtown where someone fired a gun Disturbance happened between group of people and people inside a silver sedan



The Austin Police Department is looking into an incident where someone fired a gun during a disturbance in downtown Austin late last month.

What we know:

APD is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the intersection of East 5th and Red River streets on Sunday, July 27 at around 2:15 a.m.

A disturbance happened between a group of people and people inside a silver sedan, one of whom fired a gun. Multiple pedestrians were involved in the disturbance and fled when the gun was fired, says APD.

The silver sedan was last seen going south on Red River Street. The driver of the sedan is described as a Hispanic woman and the passenger is described as a Hispanic man with long hair and armed with a handgun.

APD released a video of the incident shown below:

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about this incident, such as vehicle information or the identity of anyone involved, should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-8608.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.