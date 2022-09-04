Man struck with umbrella, robbed near UT campus

A man was struck with an umbrella and robbed early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus, says the university police department.

UTPD responded to a call to assist the Austin Police Department around 7:40 a.m. Sept. 4 near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street, across from the UT Austin School of Architecture. UTPD assisted APD in establishing a perimeter and searching the area.

According to UTPD, a suspect approached a man, struck him with an umbrella and stole his belongings. The suspect was ultimately detained about an hour after the initial call.

UTPD says there is no ongoing threat to the UT community and neither the suspect nor the victim are affiliated with the university. No other injuries were reported.

APD is actively investigating the incident and anyone with any information is encouraged to call 311.