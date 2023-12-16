Austin announces development of first ever All Abilities Playground

The Austin Parks Foundation and the Parks Department have announced the development of the city's first ever All Abilities Playground.

The playground will be located at Onion Creek Metropolitan Park.

It will offer universal accessibility and inclusion for all, including children with disabilities and special needs.

The playground will have an inclusive play area, an accessible restroom facility and picnic pavilions.

Austin Parks Foundation will begin community engagement in the coming year on the new playground. The first virtual community meeting will be held on Jan. 18, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.