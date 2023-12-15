Expand / Collapse search

City of Austin announces New Year's celebration details

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin released details for their annual New Year's celebration.

The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Auditorium Shores from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Austin's New Year is free and open to the public.

Live music will start shortly after 7 p.m. Bands performing include The Suffers, followed by a headlining set from The Band of Heathens.

The onsite countdown to the New Year begins at 11:55 p.m., followed by the annual fireworks show.

Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs, but pets, except for trained service animals, are not allowed.

A variety of vendors will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Outside alcohol, glass, fireworks and sparklers are not allowed.

For more information, visit the event website.