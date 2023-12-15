City of Austin announces New Year's celebration details

The City of Austin released details for their annual New Year's celebration.

The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Auditorium Shores from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Austin's New Year is free and open to the public.

Live music will start shortly after 7 p.m. Bands performing include The Suffers, followed by a headlining set from The Band of Heathens.

The onsite countdown to the New Year begins at 11:55 p.m., followed by the annual fireworks show.

Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs, but pets, except for trained service animals, are not allowed.

A variety of vendors will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Outside alcohol, glass, fireworks and sparklers are not allowed.

For more information, visit the event website.