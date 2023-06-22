Police search for bank robbery suspect in Northeast Austin

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Austin police are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in northeast Austin on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the A+ Federal Credit Union at 6420 E Highway 290 on Wednesday, June 21 around 12:20 p.m., according to police.

The suspect approached the bank teller, demanded cash and threatened to shoot the teller. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and headed north of the bank.

It is unknown whether the suspect was armed, or if he used a vehicle.

The suspect was described as a Black male, about 16 to 22-years-old, 5’4" to 5’6" tall, with a thin build and long dreads/twists.

He was last seen wearing gray cargo style pants/sweatpants, a black or very dark-colored hoodie with a front pocket pouch, a solid red hat, a purple and pink marbling/swirl design facemask, white tennis shoes, and a dark backpack.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.