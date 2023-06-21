San Marcos police looking for driver in deadly hit and run

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for your help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

The crash happened Wednesday, June 14 in the 1100 block of State Highway 123.

The pedestrian, identified 69-year-old Lenard Green Coleman of Nixon, TX, was struck twice by two separate vehicles.

Police say first, Coleman was struck by a delivery truck driver in the outbound lanes. The driver did not stop to render aid. Police have identified that driver, but they have not yet been charged.

After that crash, police say a silver SUV came from Ebony Street, turned left on SH 123, and struck Coleman while traveling inbound toward San Marcos. The driver of the SUV also did not stop to render aid. San Marcos Police believe the driver lives in the neighborhood where the crash occurred, and they're hoping the public can help identify them.