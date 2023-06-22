APD enforcing extended No Refusal period for July 4th holiday

The Austin Police Department says officers will be on patrol and enforcing a DWI Enforcement Initiative and an extended No Refusal period for the July 4th holiday.

DWI enforcement will begin on June 23 and continue each night through July 9.

APD says the initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws while keeping the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions. It will also focus on highways and high-speed roadways.

The extended No Refusal period will be in effect from June 29 through July 9.

No Refusal is an enforcement strategy that allows jurisdictions to obtain search warrants for blood samples from suspected impaired drivers who refuse breath or blood tests.