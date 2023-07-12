City of Austin announces $250,000 in grant funding for creative public projects

article

The City of Austin Economic Development Department launched the Nexus Grant program on Tuesday, setting aside a total of $250,000 to support creative public projects.

"This grant will empower Austin’s creative community by showcasing their talents that shape our city’s cultural landscape," said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director of the Economic Development Department, in a press release. "With Nexus, we intend to contribute to the cultivation of a thriving artistic ecosystem that inspires and uplifts Austin’s diverse and dynamic spirit."

The funding will be divided into 50 individual grants of $5,000 each to fund new and emerging local artists, small organizations and small art businesses.

In order to be considered for grant funding, applicants must have at least a one year history of cultural or arts programming within the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to the press release. This includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

Potential applicants can also look forward to a variety of Nexus Grant workshops, which will be held both virtually and in-person . Additional resources are also available:

Applications are open now and available at austintexas.gov , and they will remain open until Aug. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. CST.



