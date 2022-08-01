More than 50 crossing guard positions open at Austin-area schools

Austin Public Works is looking to fill more than 50 crossing guard positions at schools across the city.

The shortage is nearly double the historical average of 20-30 vacancies heading into the 2022-23 school year, according to the city.

Crossing guards earn $15 per hour and work 2.5 hours per weekday as part of the city's Safe Routes to School Crossing Guard Program, which employs over 200 crossing guards and guard supervisors at 97 elementary schools throughout Austin ISD and six neighboring school districts.

Each guard receives thorough training about their specific duties, local traffic regulations, and crossing techniques, says the city, and a criminal background check is required for all applicants.

To learn more about becoming a crossing guard, click here. To apply, click here. Applications are open through Aug. 31.