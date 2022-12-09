Early voting for 2022 runoff election ends Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 9 marked the last day of early voting for the 2022 runoff election.

The election includes Austin City Council District 3, District 5, and District 9 along with the mayoral race.

Hundreds of people showed up to a polling location on Shoal Creek to cast their ballot in this runoff election.

"Having lived in Austin for a long time, I can see that, you know, the mayor makes a difference in terms of just the image of the city and the leadership that the mayor provides," said Daphne Mcmurrer, Austin Resident.

According to the Travis County Clerk website, over 54,000 people voted in the runoff election as of Thursday. That number is just shy of 9% of the total number of registered voters in Austin.

Early voting runs until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and picks up Tuesday, Dec. 13 for Election Day.