City of Austin to hold emergency preparedness pop-ups throughout 2023

The city of Austin will be holding emergency preparedness pop-ups in 2023.

"If you're a single mom in an apartment, if you've got a big family, if you're a college kid, if you're one of our seniors, they're for everyone and everyone's invited," Sara Henry with Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

Emergency preparedness pop-ups are designed to teach Austinites about information and resources they may need in a disaster. They'll happen in every district so people can learn about the geographical risks in their area.

The city says the four steps for being prepared are making a plan, building a kit, knowing your neighbors, and staying informed.

"I think we've learned a lot from the hazards in Austin over the last few years from Winter Storm Uri and Landon, and I mean all the way back to the floods, Halloween, you know a decade ago, as climate change happens and as Austin grows, we continue to see an evolving amount of needs," Henry said.

The first 50 guests will get a supply kit.

The city says it's a chance to make time to think about what you should do in case disaster strikes.

"We're so busy with everything that we do in our lives from making dinner for the kids and trying to get to the gym and everything. This is just one more thing that you think you're going to do and then you put off because other things take a priority," Henry said. "What we'll do at these events is help people make an emergency preparedness plan so that they can sit down and really think through all the things you need to have and think and have packaged and ready to go before you need them."

The following is a schedule for pop-ups at various Austin Public Library branches:

Wednesday, Jan. 18 - District 10 at the Howson Branch from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - District 2 at the Southeast Branch from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 - District 8 at the Hampton Branch from 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 - District 4 at the Little Walnut Creek Branch from 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 - District 5 at the Menchaca Road Branch from 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 - District 6 at the Spicewood Springs Branch from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 - District 7 at the Yarbrough Branch from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - District 3 at the Cepeda Branch from 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 - District 9 at the Twin Oaks Branch from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - District 1 at the University Hills Branch from 4-7 p.m.

The information is subject to change so check www.readycentraltexas.org for the latest information, as well as for preparation tips.

