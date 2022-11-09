Austin homelessness coalition announce 2023 survey date

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition was created in an effort to fight homelessness in Austin and Travis County.

The agency announced its 2023 Point in Time (PIT) date, and volunteers are needed.

The Point in Time (PIT) Count is a survey of the unhoused population in Austin and Travis County that happens every other year at the end of January. Hundreds of volunteers load up with care packages and head out early in the morning to find as many people experiencing unsheltered homelessness as possible.

The coalition is hoping to recruit 1,000 people to help with the count, and they are hoping to fill 3,000 care packages to hand out to the homeless.

Starting in the late evening hours of Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, teams of volunteers will load up with supplies and head out across our community to find and survey as many people experiencing homelessness as possible.

Volunteers can sign up individually or on behalf of a group at austinecho.org/pit.

Angela De Leon, the internal operations manager for the coalition, spoke with FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.