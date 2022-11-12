Expand / Collapse search

Austin tops 'Most Festive Cities in the U.S.' list

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Holidays
SAN FRANCISCO, California - The holidays are upon us, and it seems that Texans are all about spreading joy and cheer.

Thumbtack, the app that helps homeowners care for their homes, has released its list of the "Most Festive Cities in the U.S." and Austin tops the list. 

The list is based on data from millions of home projects booked on Thumbtack from across all 50 states. Thumbtack says the data is from consumer requests for holiday lighting installations and removals and that rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of the state and metropolitan areas.

It's not just Austinites that like to get light displays up in Texas. Dallas Ft. Worth came in second on the list and Houston ranked fourth. San Antonio came in at No. 10.

Buda family makes holiday display for charity after cancer diagnosis

A home in Buda is lit up with a dazzling light display but for homeowners Chris and Blythe Powell it’s about more than just celebrating the holidays.

Thumbtack says according to its findings, the second to last week of November (21-27) is the most popular time of year to hang lights.

The full list:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Denver, Colorado
  6. Phoenix, Arizona
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. San Francisco, California
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. San Antonio, Texas
  11. Chicago, Illinois
  12. Orlando, Florida
  13. Tampa, Florida
  14. Nashville, Tennessee
  15. Portland, Oregon
  16. West Palm Beach, Florida
  17. Charlotte, North Carolina
  18. Raleigh, North Carolina
  19. Detroit, Michigan
  20. San Diego, California

South Austin Harry Potter holiday display raising money for charities

You may recognize Joel Pace's home from its Diagon Alley display during Halloween but this year they've decided to keep the display up and do their own version of the Yule Ball.

Learn more about Thumbtack here.