Austin tops 'Most Festive Cities in the U.S.' list

The holidays are upon us, and it seems that Texans are all about spreading joy and cheer.

Thumbtack, the app that helps homeowners care for their homes, has released its list of the "Most Festive Cities in the U.S." and Austin tops the list.

The list is based on data from millions of home projects booked on Thumbtack from across all 50 states. Thumbtack says the data is from consumer requests for holiday lighting installations and removals and that rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of the state and metropolitan areas.

It's not just Austinites that like to get light displays up in Texas. Dallas Ft. Worth came in second on the list and Houston ranked fourth. San Antonio came in at No. 10.

Thumbtack says according to its findings, the second to last week of November (21-27) is the most popular time of year to hang lights.

The full list:

Learn more about Thumbtack here.