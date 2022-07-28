I-35 to US 183 northbound flyover to close for a week

article

The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover in North Austin will be temporarily closed for a week starting Sunday so TxDOT crews can make final construction adjustments and complete paving.

The flyover will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 through Sunday, August 7, weather permitting.

While the flyover is closed, a continuous detour will be in place, says TxDOT. Northbound drivers wishing to access northbound US 183 will exit 240A (183 South Lockhart) and use the bypass lane to reach the US 183 intersection. Drivers will turn right onto the southbound US 183 frontage road and U-turn at Cameron Road to access the entrance ramp to northbound US 183.

A continuous detour will be in place for drivers while the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover is closed. (TxDOT)

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT is also asking drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.