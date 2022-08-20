TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night.

At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene in the 11900 block of Menchaca Road. Deputies arrived and found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to the hospital by ATCEMS, but succumbed to his injuries just after midnight. Positive identification is pending autopsy results. TCSO says that detectives worked through the night collecting evidence and believe the victim was targeted and this was an isolated incident.

TCSO is actively searching for multiple suspects reportedly seen running away, then leaving the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

TCSO says this is the 10th homicide they are investigating this year.