Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-35 lower deck

A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 just north of UT Austin.

ATCEMS says the crash occurred in the 3400 block of North I-35 southbound around 6:43 p.m. Jan. 22 and involved seven to eight vehicles.

EMS has transported two adults, one to Dell Seton Medical Center and one to St. David's, both with non-life-threatening injuries. ATCEMS says as of 7:20 p.m., they are no longer on scene.

Drivers can expect traffic delays and/or closures and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.