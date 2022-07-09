Austin police investigating fatal shooting in North Austin homeless camp

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a homeless camp in North Austin.

APD says a call was received about a shooting just before 7:30 a.m. July 9 about a shooting in a homeless encampment in the area of InTown Suites in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Boulevard

Officers arrived and found the victim, a man in his 30s, with obvious signs of trauma. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

APD says they have a person of interest, but no one is currently in custody.

This is being investigated as Austin's 39th homicide of 2022.

