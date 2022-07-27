APD records show 61 jugging cases since January 1

The Austin Police Department says its records show 61 "jugging" cases since the beginning of the year and is offering tips to help residents avoid being a victim.

APD says from January 1 through July 26, records show 61 cases with an approximate loss of more than $500,000. In June, APD's Robbery Unit reported increasing "jugging" cases throughout the city.

A jugging case is when a suspect follows a victim from a bank — including but not limited to large banks, check cashing stores, drive-through bank services, ATMs, and smaller banking branches — to the victim's next location. There, victims are approached, threatened with violence, or assaulted while the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the cash bag. This crime happens when cash bags are visible as the victim leaves the bank or ATM.

APD says investigators are working to identify trends, series and suspects and is hopeful of gathering surveillance video collections from all financial institutions to have faster access to surveillance video.

How can I avoid being a jugging victim?

APD has provided the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim:

Take note of anyone hanging around in the bank's lobby or parking lot that does not appear immediately occupied

Try not to be distracted while in the financial institution, such as on your phone, earbuds, etc.

Notice any vehicles that may follow you out of the parking lot and ensure you are not being followed

Before leaving the counter after receiving cash, secure it in a different bag (other than the small zipper cash bags or envelopes utilized), such as a briefcase or purse

Lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle

Do not leave large amounts of money inside your vehicle

If you believe you have been followed from a financial institution for any length of time, please call 911 or drive to the nearest police station or fire/EMS station

Speak with security at your bank to see if they can assist you with large withdrawals or if they have any safety suggestions when withdrawing a significant amount of cash

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.