LIVE UPDATES | Austin weather: Latest on winter storm

The Brief An arctic blast has made its way to Central Texas Freezing temperatures and rain have made for some dangerous conditions on the roads You can find live updates below



The winter storm has made its way to Central Texas.

According to the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team, you can expect freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions.

RELATED COVERAGE:

LIVE UPDATES on Austin winter storm

Timeline:

City of Austin provides an update on its response to the winter weather:

The Winter Storm, Ice Storm, and Extreme Cold Warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect overnight. Ice Storm and Winter Storm Warnings continue through noon Sunday, January 26, while the Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect through noon Monday, January 27.

Freezing rain and sleet developed late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning across Austin and much of Central Texas, resulting in more widespread ice accumulation and hazardous travel conditions than previously anticipated. Ice totals increased overnight, with much of the region receiving approximately one-tenth to one-quarter inch of ice, with isolated higher amounts, particularly toward the Hill Country and western portions of the I-35 corridor.

Temperatures dropped into the low 20s overnight, with dangerous wind chills in the single digits to lower teens. Significant icing on roads, bridges, and overpasses made travel extremely dangerous and near impossible in many areas. Overall, while the most intense wave of freezing precipitation has passed, dangerous cold and slick conditions will persist through the day and into Sunday night. Continued vigilance and preparedness are essential to staying safe.

While Austin Energy has not experienced major impacts to date, crews continue working around the clock. Conditions may worsen as winds increase and ice begins to melt, which can place additional stress on trees and power lines. Water and wastewater operations remained normal throughout the overnight period.

Austin Transportation and Public Works began pre-treatment Thursday evening for critical roadways and structures, but even if a street has been treated, there may be ice present. Crews will continue monitoring and treating as conditions change.

Treacherous road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day Sunday. Please stay off the roads if possible.

______

What does it look like in Cedar Park right now? FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has an update below on the conditions in one neighborhood where he's seeing some accumulation on the roads.

______

Current road conditions

Travis County Fire Rescue says it is evaluating travel conditions and "thus far on US 183 south of the airport there’s about an eighth of an inch sheet of ice over most of the roadway. We would discourage people of getting out and traveling unless it was absolutely necessary

Round Rock Police Department urging drivers to stay off the roads due to the icy conditions.

Winter storm power outages

7:30 AM: Power outages in Austin remain minimal. Austin Energy reports only three outages.

Oncor has some outages near Harker Heights, Temple and north of Hutto and near Circleville.

Bluebonnet reports outages mainly near the Brenham area.

_____

Austin Energy reports that "Earlier forecasts predicted just 1/10" of ice. We are now seeing conditions evolve & are expecting up to 1/2" of ice possible on trees, power lines & poles. The weight of this much ice can cause significant damage & widespread outages. This is a problem for any electric system & our crews are ready. This would trigger our phased restoration process."

_____

7 AM: Texas Division of Emergency Management reports that thousands of roads across the state are icy and asks drivers to stay off the roads.

Stay weather aware with FOX 7 Austin

What you can do:

Keep up to date on the latest breaking news, weather, and sports on the FOX LOCAL app. Download the FOX LOCAL app here.

You can also track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Image 1 of 2 ▼