Expand / Collapse search

APD investigating shooting death of siblings as murder-suicide

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Northwest Austin
FOX 7 Austin

2 dead in shooting in Northwest Austin, police say

The Austin Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths in the 8700 block of Bluegrass Drive. Please avoid the area.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Austin as a murder-suicide.

APD says officers responded to a call around 12:19 p.m. on June 20 regarding shots fired at a home in the 8700 block of Bluegrass Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Ashley Harris and 62-year-old Jacob Barlow with trauma to their bodies. Both were pronounced dead within minutes of each other just before 1 p.m.

APD says that homicide detectives are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide and that it appears to have been isolated between siblings.

Watch the APD press conference:

APD investigates deadly shooting in Northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths in the 8700 block of Bluegrass Drive. Please avoid the area.

Autopsy results determined the manner of death for both Harris and Barlow as gunshot wounds. Harris's cause of death was ruled a homicide and Barlow's was ruled a suicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.