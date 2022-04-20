City of Austin to resume bulk, large brush collection May 2

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) will be resuming bulk and large brush collection on May 2.

Curbside customers who missed a collection during the suspension will be the first to receive bulk and large brush pick up. Customers will receive a notification postcard via mail a couple of weeks before their next collection, says ARR.

ARR says due to staffing shortages from COVID-19 and unfilled vacant positions, bulk and large brush collection was temporarily suspended in February. While the service continues to navigate a shortage of drivers, it is now working with a contractor to resume collection.

Customers can view their calendar of scheduled services online or by downloading the Austin Recycles app. Residents can also continue to drop off large brush at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant and utilize the Clothing and Housewares program for unwanted bulk items. Additional disposal options can be found using ARR's 'What Do I Do With...' tool.

ARR is hiring entry-level or experienced drivers. Those interested can call 512-974-1980 or click here to learn more and apply.

