Man robs Shell gas station near Lady Bird Lake: APD

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Shell gas station off I-35 near Lady Bird Lake.

The robbery happened between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Shell station at 31 North I-35 northbound service road. The suspect threatened the store employee and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a Hispanic man between 50–60 years old, 5'7" and between 190-200 lbs.

He has balding, short, shaved black hair and distinct tattoos on the right forearm and left arm. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black vest, black pants, and white tennis shoes without laces.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.