St. David's HealthCare welcomes first baby of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - St. David's HealthCare has welcomed a beautiful baby girl as their first baby of 2023.
Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. at St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
She weighed 8 lbs 4 oz.
"When we welcomed our daughter Gianna into the world, we had no idea she was the first baby born at a St. David’s HealthCare hospital in 2023," Raissa Muhimbare, Gianna's mother, said in a statement. "We are grateful to the medical staff at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for providing such wonderful care. Today is both exciting and surreal."
Image 1 of 3
▼
Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. (St. David's HealthCare)