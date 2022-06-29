Man indicted after dog found dead in downtown Austin hotel

A man has been indicted after a dog was found dead in a downtown Austin hotel last year.

27-year-old Tyler Berry has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury of three counts of third-degree felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

The Travis County DA's office says that in June 2021, the Austin Police Department responded to the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Austin after a dog was found dead in the bathroom of one of their rooms.

An investigation by APD's animal cruelty division led to an arrest warrant in October 2021 for Berry, who was arrested in March by the Pflugerville Police Department.

Berry’s case will be placed on the docket in the 299th Judicial District Court, says the DA's office.