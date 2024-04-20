Austin weather: Severe weather threat tonight; Gov. Abbott deploys emergency resources

UPDATE 6:18 P.M.: A flood advisory is in effect until 8:15 p.m. tonight for San Saba County.

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy emergency response resources ahead of severe weather impacting parts of Texas, including central Texas.

Rain and storms are expected to impact parts of Texas on Saturday into the evening. Austin will see a 100 percent chance of rain overnight on Saturday.

"We are deploying critical emergency response resources to regions across Texas to help support local communities as severe weather impacts our state," Gov. Abbott said. "Texans are urged to monitor weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to protect yourselves and your loved ones. I thank your brave emergency response personnel who are working tirelessly to help keep Texas communities safe."

The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms threaten large portions of Texas this weekend. The main risks with these storms include hail, damaging wind and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.