Austin traffic: Construction to cause lane reductions on S. Lamar

Attention Austin drivers, if you are planning to travel along S. Lamar Boulevard, the city of Austin is making some temporary traffic changes.

Starting on Tuesday, Apr. 9 and ending in approximately mid-May, there will be traffic changes impacting S. Lamar Boulevard and W. Oltorf Street due to construction.

There will be intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

During phase 1, construction will impact the S. Lamar Boulevard and W. Oltorf Street intersection and reduce the southbound lane on S. Lamar to one lane.

During phase 2, construction will reduce both Oltorf Street westbound and S. Lamar northbound to one lane.

There will be a dedicated pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists through the construction zone.