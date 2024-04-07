Man seen cutting bike locks outside UT Austin residence hall: UTPD

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was seen cutting bike locks outside a residence hall.

Just after 12:30 a.m. April 7, UTPD officers responded to a report of suspicious activity outside the Jester West Residence Hall on E. 21st Street.

Witnesses told police they had seen a man cutting bike locks and told him to stop. The suspect threatened the victims, who are affiliated with UT Austin, and fled the scene with stolen property.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a ski mask.

UTPD is investigating the incident as a robbery as the suspect knowingly threatened the victims while the theft was in progress.

The UTPD Investigations and Mitigation Division is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.