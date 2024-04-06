Man shot by APD officer after disturbance at Austin apartment: APD

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by an Austin police officer in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 6.

Austin police said at 1:56 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a disturbance inside an apartment at the Cliffs at Barton Creek, at 3050 Tamarron Blvd. The caller said they heard a physical disturbance coming from the apartment.

At 2:05 a.m., two APD officers arrived at the apartment and approached the front door announcing themselves as officers.

A third APD officer who approached the patio area of the apartment saw two men inside the apartment involved in the disturbance. He also saw one of the men with a gun in his hand, police said.

The man with the gun walked toward the door where the two APD officers were at. The APD officer near the patio saw the gun, announced the firearm, and shot at the suspect with the gun, police said.

The other man inside the apartment opened the front door and was removed. APD officers then began giving life-saving measures to the man who was shot.

At 2:30 a.m., the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Austin police said body-worn cameras were recording during the shooting, and the video will be released within 10 business days.

The officer who fired the department-issued gun will be placed on administrative duty. Austin police said the other had seven months of service with the department.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-6840.