Austin Trail of Lights included in USA TODAY’s 2020 travel award contest

By Lauren Reid
Published 
Holidays
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Trail of Lights has just been included in USA TODAY’s 2020 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Public Holiday Lights Display. This is the third year in a row that the local holiday tradition was included in the list.

The event, located in the city’s iconic Zilker Park, is a drive-thru event only this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemicTrail of Lights attendees will experience 90 decorated holiday trees and more than 70 displays and lit up tunnels.

Another change this year is instead of paying per person, admission is based on vehicles. General admissions passes cost between $25-35, dash passes will be $60. Vehicle passes are still available for purchase on select dates through January 3, 2021

Austin Trail of Lights opens this weekend

This year, instead of walking in Austin's version of a winter wonderland, visitors will be driving through the show.

The nominees for Best Public Display of Holiday Lights were chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. Online voting, accessible on the 10Best.com website, was open for four weeks and rules allowed the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day, according to press release.