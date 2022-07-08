High temperatures to continue through the weekend

Dangerous heat is on the way today and going into the weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of Central Texas from noon to 8 pm this evening.

The triple-digit streak will continue at 7, and it will be even hotter than the last few days. Even the heat indices will be climbing to 105 to 110 triggering the heat advisory.

Feels like temps will be in the 100s for 9 straight hours so take breaks, stay hydrated and take advantage of fans and A/C during the hottest time of the day.

It still looks like the heat dome will relax a little next week and shift to the west. This may open the door for minor heat relief and a few showers.

