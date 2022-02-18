Austin-Travis County COVID numbers trending downward, APH provides update

As COVID numbers in Austin-Travis County trend downward, Austin Public Health is holding its weekly news conference to provide the latest information about the coronavirus in the area. Officials are expected to discuss local trends, the importance of being up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, as well as changes to APH operations.

It's not clear if officials will recommend moving Austin-Travis County down a stage as the area remains in Stage 5 of its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines. The area returned to Stage 5 at the beginning of January.

Today's news conference comes as the nation's leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a "constant crisis" as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

APH vaccine and testing information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

To help reserve our emergency rooms for medical emergencies, people who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org. Please don’t call 9-1-1 for testing information.

