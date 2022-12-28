Austin-Travis County EMS puts together videos to recruit new medics

Austin-Travis County EMS is using a novel recruiting tool to attract prospective employees amid ongoing staffing issues. They’ve put together a reality show of sorts, about what it’s like to become an EMT or medic.

The new web series, available on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo, is pulling back the curtain on the Austin-Travis County EMS Cadet Academy, giving a glimpse into the guts and the knowledge needed to save lives in America’s 11th largest city.

Like any good reality show, it follows the cadets' week to week, and features some candid interviews.

Former cadet, now medic John Winters, was among those in the spotlight.

"Obviously with me being of African-American descent, I stand on the shoulders of giants," said Winters. "I think it was very special to be able to share my story and hopefully be able to inspire others that are looking to get into this field."

The release of this web series comes amid an ongoing staffing shortage within Austin-Travis County EMS. The agency has 160 sworn positions open right now, a 24% vacancy rate.

"We’re doing the best that we can. One of the efforts is this and everything else we do to get our name out there, our brand out there," said Capt. Darren Noak, public information officer with ATCEMS.

Noak says he wants prospective EMTs to get the whole picture.

"It’s about us being transparent, it’s about us showing what’s going on behind the scenes," said Noak. "What’s being taught out there and what our philosophy is."

Winters says doing the series was a little nerve-wracking, but well worth it.

"It’s not necessarily a normal thing to have a camera follow you," said Winters. "My wife kind of made fun of me here and there but at the end of the day it was great."

You can watch Episode 1 and Episode 2 of the series now. Episode 3 drops this Friday.

The next Cadet Academy class begins Jan. 30. To apply, click here.